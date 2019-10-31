

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy logged a steady growth in the third quarter, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same rate as seen in the second quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, economic growth remained unchanged at 2 percent in the third quarter, as expected.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure growth improved to 1 percent from 0.1 percent sequentially.



Gross fixed capital formation gained 1.7 percent after staying flat. Exports declined 0.8 percent, while imports climbed 1.3 percent.



