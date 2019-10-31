

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.7 percent fall in August.



Manufacturing output decreased 0.7 percent annually in September.



Among the other sub sectors, production in energy and mining declined 34.1 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.5 percent in September, after a 3.5 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales grew 4.0 percent annually in September.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 percent in September.



