

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in August amid a fall in both exports and imports, final data from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



Trade deficit fell to EUR 245 million in August from EUR 523 million in the same period previous year. The initial estimate was a deficit of EUR 240 billion.



Exports declined 1.2 percent annually in August versus the initial estimate of 1.6 percent.



Imports fell 6.0 percent in August, smaller than the 6.5 percent decline initially estimated.



For the January to August period, exports grew 2.6 percent, while that of imports declined 0.8 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 2.1 billion. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 2.7 percent and imports fell 0.9 percent.



