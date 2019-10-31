

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes third quarter GDP data, flash inflation and unemployment figures. Eurozone inflation is seen at 0.7 percent in October versus 0.9 percent in September.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro declined against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound. Against the greenback, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1013 against the Swiss franc, 120.89 against the yen, 0.8630 against the pound and 1.1164 against the greenback at 5:55 am ET.



