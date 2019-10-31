Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLC7 ISIN: US26614N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6D81 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
12:11 Uhr
58,60 Euro
-1,03
-1,73 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,42
59,18
12:49
58,39
59,15
12:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC58,60-1,73 %