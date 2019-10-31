

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $372 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $5.43 billion from $5.68 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $716 Mln. vs. $723 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $5.43 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.77 to $3.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX