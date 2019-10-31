

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) announced, for 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.31 to $2.37, revised from prior guidance range of $2.30 to $2.38. Organic revenue growth for parts & services are anticipated to be in the range of 0.25 percent to 1.0 percent, revised from prior estimate of 0.5 percent to 2.0 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.61, an increase of 9 percent as compared to $0.56 for the same period of 2018. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter.



Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.15 billion, an increase of 0.8 percent as compared to $3.12 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Parts and services organic revenue increased 2.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.



