Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 254570 ISIN: US5018892084 Ticker-Symbol: LKQ1 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:02 Uhr
28,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,71 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LKQ CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LKQ CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,000
28,200
12:34
28,000
28,200
10:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LKQ
LKQ CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LKQ CORPORATION28,000-0,71 %