

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.69 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Celgene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 billion or $2.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $4.52 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.18 Bln. vs. $1.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.99 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q3): $4.52 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX