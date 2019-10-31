

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Exelon Corp (EXC) said it is narrowing its outlook fiscal 2019 adjusted operating earnings to a range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share from the prior range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it is on track to invest more than $5.4 billion at its electric and gas companies by year end to enhance reliability and resiliency.



Exelon also announced an additional $100 million in annual cost savings at Exelon Generation beginning in 2022, adding to the more than $900 million in company-wide cost savings already announced between 2015 and 2018.



