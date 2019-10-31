

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA) reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14 million or break even per share, compared to net income of $36 million or $0.01 per share in the prior year.



Net income for the quarter declined to $3.96 billion from $4.01 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income after benefit for credit losses grew to $7.09 billion from $6.09 billion last year.



Fannie Mae provided $52.1 billion in multifamily financing in the first nine months of 2019, which enabled the financing of 548,000 units of multifamily housing.



