

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 26 and personal income and spending data for September are due out at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the euro, it rose.



The greenback was worth 108.15 against the yen, 0.9868 against the franc, 1.1160 against the euro and 1.2965 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



