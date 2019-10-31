

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in a row in October, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.6 percent rise in September. Inflation was in line with economists' expectations.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.1 percent annually in October, while those of fuels for transport equipment and electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 4.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.



