

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices remained unchanged in October, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged in October, after a 0.1 percent fall in September.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food was 0.3 percent in October versus 0.2 percent in September.



Month-on-month, the CPI increased 0.1 percent in October, following a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, declined 0.1 percent annually, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



The statistical office is set to released final data for October inflation on November 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX