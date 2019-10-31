Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JQVM ISIN: US9842496070 Ticker-Symbol: YEL1 
Tradegate
31.10.19
15:20 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,300
-8,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YRC WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YRC WORLDWIDE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,060
3,160
16:05
3,080
3,120
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YRC WORLDWIDE
YRC WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC3,120-8,77 %