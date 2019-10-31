

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $58.11 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $73.45 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $116.87 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $168.61 million from $155.33 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116.87 Mln. vs. $107.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $168.61 Mln vs. $155.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.79 to $2.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX