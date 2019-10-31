Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
31.10.19
15:59 Uhr
10,550 Euro
-0,078
-0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,520
10,580
15:59
10,455
10,500
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBS
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBS GROUP AG10,550-0,73 %