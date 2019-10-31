

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA) released its third quarter results on Thursday, reporting net income for the quarter declined to $3.96 billion from $4.01 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income after benefit for credit losses grew to $7.09 billion from $6.09 billion last year.



Fannie Mae provided $52.1 billion in multifamily financing in the first nine months of 2019, which enabled the financing of 548,000 units of multifamily housing.



The company said net revenues, which consist of net interest income and fee and other income, were $5.6 billion for the third quarter.



