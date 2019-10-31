

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant Vodafone announced that all of its employees worldwide will be offered 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave.



Any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will have the flexibility to take up to 16 weeks paid leave at any time during the first 18 months.



Vodafone employees will also be able to phase their return from parental leave by working the equivalent of a 30-hour week at full pay for a further six months.



By the end of March 2021, Vodafone's parental leave will be available to all non-birthing parents - regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or length of service - across Vodafone's 24 markets and operations in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the US.



Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said, 'Diversity and inclusion are core to our beliefs and purpose at Vodafone. We are proud to support all families by giving every parent the opportunity to have more time with their children, without worrying about the impact on their finances or careers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX