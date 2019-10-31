

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $178.93 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $172.68 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.77 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $178.93 Mln. vs. $172.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $3.77 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX