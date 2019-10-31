

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $18 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $18 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



