

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $23.52 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $27.92 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $567.60 million from $526.64 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $567.60 Mln vs. $526.64 Mln last year.



