Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 798185 ISIN: US0017441017 Ticker-Symbol: HCQ 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
14:32 Uhr
52,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,94 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,50
53,00
21:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC52,50-0,94 %