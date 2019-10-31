Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEBA ISIN: US03748R7540 Ticker-Symbol: AIV1 
Tradegate
29.10.19
14:34 Uhr
48,710 Euro
+0,035
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,000
49,395
21:31
49,060
49,315
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY48,710+0,07 %