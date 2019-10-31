

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.00 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $567.03 million, or $3.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $229.83 million from $242.48 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.00 Mln. vs. $567.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $229.83 Mln vs. $242.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 to $3.46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX