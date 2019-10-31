Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 985335 ISIN: US1331311027 Ticker-Symbol: CAL 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
19:55 Uhr
103,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,98 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00
104,00
21:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST103,00+0,98 %