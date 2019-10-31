

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $56.75 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $39.00 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.21 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $701.28 million from $665.78 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $62.21 Mln. vs. $63.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $701.28 Mln vs. $665.78 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX