Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 Ticker-Symbol: LHL 
Tradegate
31.10.19
21:38 Uhr
0,634 Euro
-0,011
-1,64 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,622
0,635
22:58
0,625
0,636
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENOVO GROUP LTD0,634-1,64 %