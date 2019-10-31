

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo has unveiled its killer deals for this holiday sales, from November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) through December 2 (Cyber Monday), which includes laptops for $99.



Lenovo is offering up to 45% off on all ThinkPad laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 laptop for under $1,000.



On Thanksgiving Day customers can buy a Lenovo Tab E7 Android tablet for $39.99, a ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen laptop for $949.99 and Flex 6 2-in-1 laptop/tablet for $329.99.



The ad says that IdeaPad gaming laptops will be available from $699.99 on Black Friday.



Lenovo said it will post a special $99 laptop deal at midnight on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and a $129 laptop deal at midnight on Cyber Monday.



'Holiday shopping isn't just on Black Friday anymore, so we've designed our 2019 Holiday Sale for shoppers seeking bargains all weekend long - from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday,' said Carlo Savino, executive director of NA eCommerce at Lenovo.



