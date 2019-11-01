

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said that the Arbitral Tribunal concluded that Cervejarias Kaiser Brasil S.A., one of the company subsidiaries in Brazil, must keep its current agreements with Coca-Cola Brazil and the Brazilian Bottlers and stay with the Coca-Cola Distribution System until 19 March 2022.



Heineken said its other subsidiary in Brazil---i.e. former Brasil Kirin, acquired by Heineken in June 2017--- will continue business as usual.



