

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its sales were up 9 percent in Danish kroner and by 5 percent at CER for the first nine months of 2019, which was driven by all regions in International Operations and growth across therapy areas Diabetes, Obesity and Biopharmaceuticals. Operating profit rose 11 percent in Danish kroner and by 5 percent at constant exchange rates, for the period. For 2019, sales growth is now expected to be 5-6 percent at CER (previously 4-6 percent at CER), while operating profit growth is still expected to be 4-6 percent at CER.



For the nine month period, operating profit was 40.61 billion Danish kroner compared to 36.46 billion kroner, a year ago. Net profit was 30.23 billion kroner, flat with prior year period. Earnings per share was 12.68 kroner compared to 12.40 kroner.



Nine-month period net sales were 89.60 billion Danish kroner compared to 82.10 billion kroner, prior year. Sales within Diabetes and obesity increased by 9 percent to 75.5 billion kroner (6 percent at CER), driven by Diabetes growing 4 percent at CER and Obesity growing 50 percent at CER.



