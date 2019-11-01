

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Friday that Cosentyx shows encouraging results versus Humira from first-of-its-kind head-to-head trial in psoriatic arthritis.



In a statement, the company announced results from the EXCEED head-to-head trial comparing Cosentyx (secukinumab) to Humira (adalimumab), of AbbVie Inc., in patients with active psoriatic arthritis or PsA.



While Cosentyx narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority in ACR 20, the primary endpoint of the EXCEED trial, it showed numerically higher results versus Humira.



Statistically significant advantages of Cosentyx versus Humira in PsA-specific endpoints were observed in a pre-specified sensitivity analysis. The trial demonstrated a consistent and favorable safety profile for Cosentyx in line with previous clinical trials. No new safety signals were detected.



Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology said, 'EXCEED is the first ever monotherapy head-to-head trial with a primary endpoint in psoriatic arthritis specific to joints. ...We will assess the EXCEED data in their totality and we view the results as confirming our vision of Cosentyx becoming standard of care in psoriatic arthritis.'



The company noted that Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all key manifestations of psoriatic arthritis and is backed by 5-year sustained efficacy and consistent safety data across psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis. To date, over 250,000 patients have been treated worldwide.



