

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) announced Friday the acquisition of Florida Pest Control.



The deal is expected to complete later today or shortly thereafter.



Gainesville-based Florida Pest Control is a service provider for commercial and residential customers with 2018 revenues of $66 million. It employs 600 people in 20 branches throughout central and northern Florida.



Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial plc, said, 'This acquisition is very much in line with our strategy to acquire pest control businesses that build customer density and add to our scale in key local markets, and will make a strong contribution towards our North American revenue and margin targets.'



Rentokil already acquired pest control companies Oliver Exterminating, Allgood, Active, Heron, Johnson and Russell Pest Control in the South East region of the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX