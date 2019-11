LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Plc. (TCAP.L) reported that its third-quarter revenue rose 17% to 478 million pounds from last year's 408 million pounds, while it was up 13% at a constant currency basis, reflecting favourable market conditions.



The company said its full year guidance of low single-digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis remains unchanged.



The company said it will report the preliminary results for the 2019 financial year on 10 March 2020.



