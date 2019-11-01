

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Friday a strategic partnership with Fairphone to offer the more ethical, reliable and sustainable Fairphone 3 to Vodafone retail customers in European markets by the end of 2019. The regions include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland.



The new Fairphone 3 is the third-generation Fairphone smartphone. It is a durable Android smartphone based on a modular design that allows for different elements such as the screen, battery and camera to be repaired easily. This helps to extend the life of the device and thus minimises its environmental footprint.



Both companies will also collaborate on key industry sustainability issues including the circular economy, electronic waste and responsible sourcing.



The partnership is in line with Vodafone's purpose to improve the lives of 1 billion people while halving its environmental impact by 2025.



Fairphone CEO, Eva Gouwens said, 'Fairphone is showing that there is a market for more ethical phones to inspire the rest of the industry to produce more ethically. Working with a large operator such as Vodafone helps to bring sustainable electronics to the mainstream market and therefore this is one of the strongest signals we can send to the rest of the industry.'



