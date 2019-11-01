

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $55 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $542 million from $525 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $542 Mln vs. $525 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX