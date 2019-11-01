

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher in early trade on Friday after a private survey showed October factory activity in China expanded at its quickest pace since February 2017, helping offset renewed concerns over the potential for a long-term trade deal between the United States and China.



The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in October from 51.4 for September, as production and new orders both expanded at a faster pace.



The data contrasted with the official gauge showing a contraction for the sixth consecutive month.



Meanwhile, after a planned summit in Chile that promised to bring together U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was canceled, Trump said that the two sides are working on a new site to sign phase one of the trade deal.



A report from Bloomberg report suggest that Chinese officials are unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues and have cast doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade agreement.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 19 points, or 0.34 percent, at 5,749 after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



