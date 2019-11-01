

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday maintained its full-year 2019 earnings guidance of $2.35 to $2.50 per share, expecting to be in the lower half of the range.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the year, the company projects flat weather-adjusted retail deliveries and normal hydro conditions for the remainder of the year based on the current hydro forecast.



