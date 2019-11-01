

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $182 - $187 million, revised from prior guidance range of $185 - $190 million. For fiscal 2019, HMS Holdings now projects total revenue in a range of $630 - $640 million, updated from prior outlook range of $650 - $660 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $655.54 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.30, which included a net benefit of $0.06 per share related to a gain on investment, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.31, a year ago. Excluding the gain on investment, adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2019 was $0.24. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28, for the quarter.



Total revenue in the third quarter was $146.8 million, compared to $154.2 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $165.8 million, for the quarter.



The company's Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of common stock, on a discretionary basis, for a period of up to two years. The new authorization replaces a program that expires in November 2019.



