

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, insurer American International Group, Inc. (AIG) said as it approaches 2020, it remains confident it will deliver underwriting profitability for the full year 2019 and deliver double-digit Return on Common Equity (ROCE) by the end of 2021.



The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, payable on December 26, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2019.



