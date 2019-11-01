Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X88Z ISIN: US0268747849 Ticker-Symbol: AINN 
Tradegate
01.11.19
12:06 Uhr
45,030 Euro
-2,465
-5,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,615
46,400
12:24
45,455
46,450
12:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIG
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC45,030-5,19 %