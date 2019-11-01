

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.6 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $110.9 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $86.2 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $711.9 million from $680.6 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $86.2 Mln. vs. $72.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $711.9 Mln vs. $680.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.73 to $3.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX