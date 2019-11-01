

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $813 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.76 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $425 Mln. vs. $339 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.50



