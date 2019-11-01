Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915266 ISIN: US8168511090 Ticker-Symbol: SE4 
Tradegate
31.10.19
20:41 Uhr
129,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,78 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,00
132,00
13:05
131,00
134,00
12:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY
SEMPRA ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPRA ENERGY129,00+0,78 %