

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $578M, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $614 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.93 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $614 Mln. vs. $625M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $3.93 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



