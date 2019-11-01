Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850667 ISIN: US1941621039 Ticker-Symbol: CPA 
Tradegate
01.11.19
13:07 Uhr
60,73 Euro
-0,76
-1,24 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,01
61,38
13:08
60,91
61,28
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY60,73-1,24 %