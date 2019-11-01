

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB72.54 billion, or RMB27.51 per share. This compares with RMB20.03 billion, or RMB7.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB32.75 billion or RMB13.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.8% to RMB119.02 billion from RMB85.15 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB32.75 Bln. vs. RMB23.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB13.10 vs. RMB9.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB119.02 Bln vs. RMB85.15 Bln last year.



