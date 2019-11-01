

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $41.34 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $77.35 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.22 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.8% to $302.75 million from $179.33 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $224.22 Mln. vs. $159.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $302.75 Mln vs. $179.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.01



