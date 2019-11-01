Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5SB ISIN: US92936U1097 Ticker-Symbol: WPY 
München
01.11.19
12:37 Uhr
82,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WP CAREY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WP CAREY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,32
82,82
12:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WP CAREY
WP CAREY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WP CAREY INC82,500,00 %