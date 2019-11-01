

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cameco Corp. (CCJ, CCO.TO), a uranium producer, on Friday reported net loss for the third quarter of $13 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net earnings of $28 million or $0.07 per share in the year-ago period.



Excluding items, adjusted net loss was $0.01 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue for the quarter declined 38 percent to $303 million from $488 million in the same period last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter on revenues of $498.46 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Cameco has updated its revenue outlook. The company now forecasts revenues of $1.77 billion to $1.92 billion. The Street expects the company to report revenues of $1.82 billion.



For 2019, the company's board has declared an annual dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.



