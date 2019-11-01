

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Closely watched Employment Situation report for October and a slew of Fed speeches are the highlights on Friday. Asian shares finished mostly positive, while European shares are trading up. U.S. Futures Index point to a positive open for Wall Street. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 10.50 points. The U.S. major averages closed in the red. The Dow slid 140.46 points or 0.5 percent to 27,046.23, the Nasdaq edged down 11.62 points or 0.1 percent to 8,292.36 and the S&P 500 fell 9.21 points or 0.3 percent to 3,037.56. On the economic front, Employment Situation report for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 90,000, while it was up 136,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate for the month is expected at 3.6 percent, while it was 3.5 percent in the previous month. Average hourly earnings is expected at 3.0 percent, while it increased 2.9 percent in the prior month. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at the Rice Energy Finance Summit in Houston, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 9.30 am ET.



PMI Manufacturing Index for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month the level was at 51.1.



ISM Manufacturing Index for October is scheduled at 49.3, slightly higher than 47.8 in September.



Construction Spending for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in August, 2019.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a Roundtable Conversation held by the Newark Anchor Collaborative in Newark, New Jersey at 12.00 pm.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 977 and U.S. Rig Count was 830. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak about 'Friedrich Hayek and the Price System' at the Ninth Annual Conference of the William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut at 1.00 pm ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at Howard University in Washington, DC. The event will be live-streamed on the San Francisco Fed's twitter account at 1.00 pm ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at a 'Special Luncheon with Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Richard Clarida' event held by the Japan Society in New York, NY, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a moderated discussion at the Rutgers Business School in Newark, New Jersey, with audience and media Q&A at 2.30 pm ET. Asian stocks turned in mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares rallied. The manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 from 51.4 in September, signaling an improvement in operating conditions for three months running. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 29.14 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,958.20 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.72 percent to 27,100.76. Japanese shares slipped. The Nikkei average dropped 76.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to 22,850.77, after falling to as low as 22,705.60, its lowest since Oct. 24 earlier in the day. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 1,666.50. Australian markets ended little changed with a positive. Australia All Ordinaries were up 6.20 points or 0.09 percent at 6,779.00 European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is adding 19.69 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 52.61 points or 0.41 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 23.14 points or 0.32 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 27.17 points or 0.27 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.28 percent.



