

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook said it has filed a lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC for registering domain names that pretended to be associated with the social networking giant.



The company noted that California-based OnlineNIC and its privacy/proxy service ID Shield registered domain names, or web addresses, such as www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com, so as to to make them look legitimate.



'This activity is known as cybersquatting and OnlineNIC has a history of this behavior,' Facebook said in a statement. The lawsuit was filed in California.



Facebook said it proactively reports instances of abuse to domain name registrars and privacy/proxy services, and often collaborates with them to take down these malicious domains. There are tens of millions of domain names on the web that have been registered using these privacy/proxy services.



But domain name registrars and privacy/proxy services do not probe or respond to abuse reports in many instances, enabling bad actors and delaying Facebook's efforts to fight fraud and abuse, the company said.



In the lawsuit, Facebook alleges that registered domains like 'hackingfacebook.net' have been used for malicious activity, including phishing and hosting websites that purported to sell hacking tools. It also references about 20 other domain names that are similar to Facebook and Instagram.



The social media giant is seeking a permanent injunction against OnlineNIC's activity as well as damages for trademark infringement.



OnlineNIC has been previously sued by other major companies such as Microsoft, Verizon and Yahoo.



In 2008, OnlineNIC was found liable for registering more than 600 domain names that allegedly infringed Verizon's trademarks and was ordered by a court to pay $33 million in damages to Verizon.



