

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - John Deere recalled 7,350 units of compact utility tractors for possible injury hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. These include about 1,650 units sold in Canada.



The company said the front cab support bolts can fail during a rollover as they were torqued improperly during manufacturing, that could cause a crushing injury hazard to the operator.



The recall involves John Deere 4044R, 4052R and 4066R compact utility tractors, which comes in a combination of green and yellow colors. 'John Deere' and the model numbers 4044R, 4052R or 4066R are printed on the hood.



No reports of injury have been reported so far.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.



The compact utility tractors were made in the U.S. by Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Co. They were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2016 through September 2019 for between $40,000 and $50,000.



Last month, John Deere had recalled 20,570 units of XUV835 Gator utility vehicles over concerns of crash hazard as the plastic sheathing on the throttle cable can melt due to improper routing, causing the throttle to stick, resulting in the operator not being able to stop the vehicle.



In September 2018 also, the company had recalled about 4,900 units of John Deere XUV590 and XUV590 S4 Gator utility vehicles fearing crash hazard.



