

Norway's unemployment rate was unchanged in October, figures from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration, or NAV, showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in October, same as in August and September.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 76,620 from 76,637 persons in the previous month.



The non adjusted jobless rate fell to a four-month low of 2.1 percent in October from 2.2 percent in September.



The non adjusted number of unemployed dropped to 59,549 persons from 61,314 in September.



