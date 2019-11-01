

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on the most desired products including $799 XPS 13 and $99 Dell 24 Gaming Monitor.



There will also be savings on the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 starting at $1,399.99 and savings on electronics brands including Samsung, Bose and JBL with up to 50% off.



The customers can take advantage of Black Friday savings on the XPS 13 laptop starting at $799.99, the company said in a statement.



Dell also said it is extending the savings to valued small business owners and entrepreneurs; from PCs to servers, the customer can find something to meet all of small business needs with up to 50% off.



Grab devices such as the Latitude 3500 laptop ($689), Dell Precision 3540 workstation ($709), Dell 32 Monitor D3218HN ($149.99) and PowerEdge T140 Tower Server ($499), all designed to improve productivity for today's busy small business professional.



