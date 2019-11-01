

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley's Family of Fine Stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.



The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley's private labels. The recall is out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.



There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.



Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.



