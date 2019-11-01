

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, with investors reacting to the latest batch of Swiss economic data and corporate earnings reports.



Strong manufacturing data from China and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data aided sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 32.42 points, or 0.32%, at 10,252.24, after advancing to a high of 10,279.53 intraday.



On Thursday, the SMI ended down 35.13 points, or 0.34%, at 10,219.82, after hitting a new record high of 10,287.83.



Credit Suisse ended nearly 2% up. Swatch Group and Richemont gained 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.



LafargeHolcim, UBS Group, Lonza Group, Geberit, Swisscom and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.4 to 2%.



Julius Baer, which rose 2.7%, was the top gainer in the midcap section. AMS and Dorma Kaba Holding gained 2.2% and 2.06%, respectively.



Georg Fischer, VAT Group and BB Biotech ended higher by 1.3 to 1.6%.



Shares of chemicals company Clariant ended flat. The company announced late on Thursday that it has completed the sale of its healthcare packaging business.



In economic news, Swiss consumer prices declined for the first time since late 2016 in October, the Federal Statistical Office said.



Another report showed that retail sales recovered in September on non-food product turnover.



Consumer prices decreased 0.3% on a yearly basis in October reversing a 0.1% rise in September. Economists had forecast prices to remain flat in October.



The Swiss National Bank forecast 0.4% inflation for this year and 0.2% for 2020.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.2% after falling 0.1% in September. The decline was largely driven by falling prices for international holiday packages and hotel accommodation.



Core consumer prices dropped 0.1% in October from September but gained 0.2% on a yearly basis.



Swiss Real retail sales expanded 0.9% on year in September, reversing a 1% fall in August. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco climbed 0.3% and non-food sales advanced 2.9%.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.3% in September but slower than the 1.1% drop seen in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX