

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders declined 11 percent to $16.52 billion, from last year's $18.54 billion, with earnings per share down to $10,119 per Class A share from $11,280 per Class A share in the previous year.



But, Operating earnings for the quarter rose 14 percent to $7.86 billion from $6.88 billion reported a year earlier.



Quarterly total revenues were $64.97 billion, higher than the $63.45 billion reported a year ago.



Insurance premiums earned increased to $15.32 billion from the prior year's $14.33 billion while sales and service revenues grew to $34.03 billion from $33.83 billion a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX